Still no sign of 5-year-old girl missing from Bridgeton, New Jersey park

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search continues in Bridgeton, Cumberland County for a 5-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the area of Bridgeton City Park just before 5 p.m.

Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez, reported to police that Dulce was playing on the swings with her younger 3-year-old brother approximately 30 yards away while she remained in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

According to the mother, the 3 year old returned to the car without his sister and they were not able to locate her after.

"I went looking for her and couldn't find her and I called the cops," she said. "They were looking for her all night. The dogs were out here."

Tuesday morning searchers could be heard calling her name in a forested area an estimated half-mile from where the little girl was last seen Monday afternoon.

Alavez said she doubts her daughter would have walked away on her own.

"She would never do that. She is shy," she said.

The fate of the little girl has motivated many in the community joining in the search as volunteers.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor said the search for Dulce is ongoing.

Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said Tuesday morning that law enforcement is treating the incident as a missing juvenile at this time; however, there is a criminal investigation ongoing simultaneously.

Dulce Alavez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 3'5" tall and of a medium build. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.
Bridgeton police said there were earlier reports that the girl was found, but those were false.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.
