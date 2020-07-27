Coronavirus

Second round of stimulus help would not renew $600 weekly check

By
With less than a week left in the month of July and rent deadline nearing, what happens today with the stimulus check bill will be very important for unemployed Americans.

About 24 million Americans say there's little or no chance they'll be able to pay rent, according to the U.S. Census.

SEE ALSO: Senate GOP supports second round of coronavirus stimulus checks: McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discusses the upcoming Senate coronavirus relief proposal on Tuesday, July 21.



If the new stimulus plan passes, it could extend the eviction ban.

While work on a vaccine continues, Republicans in the Senate are working with the White House on passing the $1 trillion plan. That plan would include another round of $1,200 checks for many Americans.

SEE ALSO: Another $1,200 stimulus check would arrive next month, Mnuchin says
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discusses the upcoming Senate coronavirus relief proposal on Tuesday, July 21.



The new plan would not renew the $600 weekly check laid-off workers are getting right now.

In Texas, the average unemployed worker gets about $1,900 every two weeks, which includes the $600 check.

"We want to make sure something gets passed quickly, so that we deal with the unemployment and all the other issues, paycheck protection plan, tax credits to rehire people and money for schools," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

