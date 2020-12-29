Personal Finance

Stimulus checks update: FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of payments

By Samantha Chatman
With the timing and amount of a second round of stimulus checks still being worked out, the federal government has again issued a warning to be on the lookout for scammers.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued the following recommendations:

1. The government won't ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. Anyone who does is a scammer.
2. The government won't call, text, email, or contact you on social media to ask for your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number.
3. There's no such thing as getting your money early, or faster. Anyone who says they can hook you up now (or soon) is both lying and a scammer.

Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill


Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

The FTC said they have seen scammers use these tactics earlier this year and want the public to be vigilant about their money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financestimulus fundsscamsu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly Homicides: Woman in argument, man visiting family killed
Cars were speeding before deadly crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Police
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
Restaurant owner shares concerns if Pa. COVID restrictions aren't lifted Jan. 15
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC
Fired Tyson Foods boss says COVID-19 office pool was 'morale boost'
Show More
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
SUV, tractor-trailer collide on Route 309 in Bucks County
Bucks County mother gets Christmas surprise, her returning Marine son
AccuWeather: Blustery And Colder Today
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; 1 child dead
More TOP STORIES News