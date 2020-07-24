Education

Stockton eyes 400 rooms in Atlantic City hotel for students

This Nov. 20, 2018 photo shows the exterior of the Showboat hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Stockton University is renting 400 hotel rooms in a former Atlantic City casino to help spread out students this fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university says it is finalizing an agreement with the owners of the Showboat hotel to provide student housing in the Boardwalk hotel that once was a casino.


Stockton says it is looking to reduce the density of student housing in dorms on its Atlantic City campus. It is renting 300 single rooms and 100 double rooms at the Showboat for the fall and spring semesters.

The Showboat will provide 250 dedicated parking spaces for students, who also will have access to the hotel's amenities including a fitness center.

The rooms will be located on floors that will be occupied only by students, who will have exclusive use of one elevator bank to secure access to the floors.


The per-semester rates for the rooms will be $4,500 for a single and $3,800 for a double, which Stockton said "is competitive with" similar on-campus housing.

