Stolen car strikes Philadelphia police cruiser during traffic stop; suspect apprehended

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was apprehended after a stolen vehicle struck a Philadelphia police cruiser Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. along Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

Authorities say an officer was conducting a traffic stop when the police cruiser was hit.

The other vehicle, which was reported as stolen, fled the scene.

Investigators later found the car ditched at North Orkney Street and West Cumberland Street.

From there, officers say a suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect was apprehended later on Lawrence Street.

Police say the officer who was inside the cruiser when it was struck was not injured.

There is no word yet on the suspect or what led to the collision.