car theft

Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside in Olney

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a woman after they say she stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside.

Officers launched a massive search in Olney just after midnight Saturday.

Police said the mother left the car running with the child still inside while she went into a store at North 5th Street and Olney Avenue.

That's when another woman jumped in the car and took off, police said.

According to authorities, the driver lost control, hit a parked car and then ran into a home about three miles from where she stole the car.

She was taken into custody.

Investigators said the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to have any serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
olney (philadelphia)car theftmissing children
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR THEFT
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
Suspects crash into SEPTA bus to end Delco police chase
Oregon car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Suspect critical after stealing police SUV, crashing into vehicle in Delco: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Delco man leads police on multi-state chase
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Man struck, killed while walking along AC Expressway after crash
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Show More
Police investigating after man found dead at Somerton fire scene
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
Opening of Cherry Street Pier signals post pandemic chapter
NFL hires 1st Black female game official
More TOP STORIES News