Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a woman after they say she stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside.Officers launched a massive search in Olney just after midnight Saturday.Police said the mother left the car running with the child still inside while she went into a store at North 5th Street and Olney Avenue.That's when another woman jumped in the car and took off, police said.According to authorities, the driver lost control, hit a parked car and then ran into a home about three miles from where she stole the car.She was taken into custody.Investigators said the 1-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to have any serious injuries.