Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WPVI) --
A tip led authorities in Lancaster County to hundreds of pounds of stolen explosives. But, officers aren't sure they have recovered it all.

The ATF says they have recovered 320 sticks of dynamite and more than 400 detonators.

They were found abandoned in a creek under a bridge in East Donegal Township.

The scene was about a mile away from the Sunoco pipeline worksite, where the explosives were taken last weekend.

Authorities say only about half of the dynamite stolen has been recovered.

