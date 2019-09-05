philadelphia news

Stolen plaques made to honor fallen police officers returned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were working Thursday to figure out who is responsible for stealing a series of memorial plaques honoring fallen police officers in the city's Juniata section.

According to police, the plaques were taken from the Juniata Golf Course sometime over the last few days.

They were later found at a scrapyard and returned on Thursday, but each was damaged beyond repair.

The memorial was spearheaded by the club's general manager, Bob Wheeler, who is a retired police officer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
