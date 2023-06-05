The 2023 PGN Stonewall Awards Brunch

The Philadelphia Gay News hosted its annual Stonewall Awards Brunch, including Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Carson Kressley, hosted by 6abc's Adam Joseph.

Center City (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Gay News hosted its annual Stonewall Awards Brunch in Center City on Sunday morning, honoring members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, kicking off Pride Month in Philadelphia.

6abc's Adam Joseph hosted the ceremony, which has been a passion project of PGN publisher and longtime gay rights activist Mark Segal.

The morning kicked off with Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro accepting the 2023 Ally Award.

The self-proclaimed Radical Social Justice Organization Galaei received this year's Unity Award.

Longtime Philadelphia activist David Fair accepted the Legacy Award.

Estelle Richman was the winner of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Television personality Carson Kressley accepted the 2023 Visibility Award for his years of being himself in front of a national television audience.

Our own Adam Joseph accepted a special award for his work, every day, on Action News, and sharing his life with our viewers.

Also appearing were the democratic candidate for Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, numerous city and state lawmakers as well as last year's Pioneering Ally award winner, Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph.