Pictured: Two men being sought in connection with the shooting of a store owner in Upper Darby, Pa. on September 1, 2018.

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a Saturday night shooting in Upper Darby, Pa.A store owner was wounded by gunfire at Garrett and Huntly roads around 9:30 p.m.Surveillance images of two men were released on Sunday afternoon.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-734-7693.------