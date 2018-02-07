Police need the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for vandalizing an A.C. Moore Arts and Craft store early Monday morning.It happened during the Eagles Super Bowl celebration around 12:30 a.m. at the store located at 100 South Broad Street in Center City.Police say the two male suspects used a metal pole to break one of the windows.The damage was estimated at $4,000.Suspect #1 is described as a white male, late 20 years-of-age, medium build, wearing glasses, #34 Eagles jersey with 'Turner" on the back, dark colored sweatpants, tan boots, and has a distinctive tattoo on the rear of his upper right arm.Suspect #2 is described as a white male, mid 20 years-of-age, medium build wearing a black vest over a gray sweatshirt with blue and white letters blue jeans and dark shoes.If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, please contact Central Detective Division at------