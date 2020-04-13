High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at New Jersey shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6100207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Action Cam was in Wildwood, New Jersey where the boardwalk was damaged by strong winds on Monday, April 13.

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Severe storms with high winds swept across southern New Jersey on Monday, leaving damaged buildings and power outages in their wake.The Action Cam was in Wildwood, New Jersey where portions of the boardwalk were torn up. A bench and a trash can were flipped over, and the damaged portion was roped off by caution tape.The Action Cam was also in Cape May where winds damaged the historic Congress Hall.Action News spoke with Kathleen Gasper, who lives across the street from the hotel. On video, she captured the roof getting blown off and saw one of the columns ripped down."The winds started picking up and it started getting loud and it really did sound like a freight train," said Gasper. "I also noticed that my car was starting to lift up and I was afraid that was going to go rolling down the street but the winds, I've never seen anything that ferocious in my life."Across the state, thousands of utility customers in New Jersey were without power Monday.In Somers Point, the roof of All Action Water Sports tore off as a result of the gusting winds. The boats and watercraft dealer has been in business for around 30 years.Owner Raymond Leps said he had never seen anything like this."My philosophy is its not cancer, its nobody got hurt we can do this over again," said Leps.The National Weather Service had issued high wind warnings for several counties, with steady winds of 25 to 40 mph expected and gusts of 60 to 70 mph gusts.