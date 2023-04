Saturday night's strong winds brought down power lines and caused several cars to catch fire in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday night's strong winds brought down power lines and caused several cars to catch fire in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of North 24th Street.

Firefighters evacuated a nearby home as a precaution as they worked to get the flames under control.

No one was injured.