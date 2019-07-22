Storms blamed for crane collapse near Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The fierce storms that rolled through our region are being blamed for creating a mess in northern New Jersey.A construction crane collapsed onto a residential building across the street from Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Sunday evening.The person inside was not injured when that giant crane smashed through the roof of the home.It also damaged two other units of a townhouse and brought down wires.The construction company and the city engineer are working to determine how to remove the crane.