Storms blamed for crane collapse near Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The fierce storms that rolled through our region are being blamed for creating a mess in northern New Jersey.

A construction crane collapsed onto a residential building across the street from Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Sunday evening.

The person inside was not injured when that giant crane smashed through the roof of the home.

It also damaged two other units of a townhouse and brought down wires.

The construction company and the city engineer are working to determine how to remove the crane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new brunswickcollapsenew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen school bus at scene of police-involved shooting on bridge
AccuWeather: Strong Storms, Flooding Downpours Today
Philadelphia refinery files for bankruptcy after explosion and fire
Man murdered while walking dog in Strawberry Mansion
Explosive device damages Chinese take-out restaurant
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Show More
Falling tree damages moving vehicle in Cheltenham Twp.
Yoga summer program teaches mindfulness in South Jersey
Residents return to NJ senior center after air conditioning failure
Police: Man found stabbed to death inside Philly apartment
Child injured after lightning struck in Bethlehem, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News