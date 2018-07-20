Strawberry Mansion fire sends woman, firefighter to hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman, firefighter injured in Strawberry Mansion fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia firefighter and a woman were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Strawberry Mansion.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Fontain Street.

Arriving fire crews were met with heavy flames coming from the first and second stories of a row home.

The injured woman suffered smoke inhalation; it is unclear at this time why the firefighter was hospitalized.

Crews gained control of the flames just after 3 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfirefirefighter injured
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sheriff: 11 people dead after Missouri Duck boat accident
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Police: Home invaders wearing towels over faces tried to assault elderly woman
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
Trump-Putin II: Planning fall event in aftermath of Helsinki
Harvey Weinstein asks court to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit, says they had a 'bargain'
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice Again Today, Humid and Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Homicide investigation underway in Pitman
Police: Suspects sought for pharmacy burglary in Bensalem
Children jump from burning 2nd floor apartment
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa; major damage and some injuries
More News