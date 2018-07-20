Strawberry Mansion fire sends woman, firefighter to hospital

A Philadelphia firefighter and a woman were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Strawberry Mansion.It happened around 2:40 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Fontain Street.Arriving fire crews were met with heavy flames coming from the first and second stories of a row home.The injured woman suffered smoke inhalation; it is unclear at this time why the firefighter was hospitalized.Crews gained control of the flames just after 3 a.m.Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.------