Stray bullet hits tourist from Kansas near Times Square in New York City

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A man from Kansas is recovering after being shot in the shoulder near Times Square in New York City.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street.The assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person, police say, missing his intended target but striking the 44-year-old man.The tourist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.He was returning to New York from the Mets/Phillies game in Philadelphia at the time of the shooting.The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue.So far, no arrests have been made.