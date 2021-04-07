Stray bullet hits tourist from Kansas near Times Square in New York City

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A man from Kansas is recovering after being shot in the shoulder near Times Square in New York City.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 38th Street.

The assailant, wearing all black, pulled out a gun and opened fire on another person, police say, missing his intended target but striking the 44-year-old man.

The tourist was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

He was returning to New York from the Mets/Phillies game in Philadelphia at the time of the shooting.

The gunman fled northbound on 8th Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made.
