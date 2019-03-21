Stray bullets from double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia strike nearby homes, some with children inside

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said stray bullets from a double shooting hit two Southwest Philadelphia homes last night, and there were children inside.Chopper 6 was over the 5800 block of Pentridge street in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.Police said two men were shot and both will survive; however, several bullets struck nearby homes.Investigators said in one house, an 8-year-old girl was in the living room and a 14-year-old boy was in the kitchen.The children were not physically injured in the incident.