Stray bullets from double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia strike nearby homes, some with children inside

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said stray bullets from a double shooting hit two Southwest Philadelphia homes last night, and there were children inside.

Chopper 6 was over the 5800 block of Pentridge street in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police said two men were shot and both will survive; however, several bullets struck nearby homes.

Investigators said in one house, an 8-year-old girl was in the living room and a 14-year-old boy was in the kitchen.

The children were not physically injured in the incident.
