SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said stray bullets from a double shooting hit two Southwest Philadelphia homes last night, and there were children inside.
Chopper 6 was over the 5800 block of Pentridge street in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.
Police said two men were shot and both will survive; however, several bullets struck nearby homes.
Investigators said in one house, an 8-year-old girl was in the living room and a 14-year-old boy was in the kitchen.
The children were not physically injured in the incident.
Stray bullets from double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia strike nearby homes, some with children inside
STRAY BULLET
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News