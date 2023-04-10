3 Rutgers University unions vote to go on strike amid contract bargaining

The strike will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, according to its organizers.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three unions representing full and part-time faculty members at Rutgers University have voted to go on strike Sunday night.

Anyone participating will be withholding labor from the university to man picket lines on campus.

This comes as union leaders say they have been bargaining with the university for a new contract for nearly a year.

In a statement, union leaders said they want equal pay, equal work, a living wage for all, job security, race and gender equity, and a fair salary increase.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released a statement on Twitter, inviting the university and the union's bargaining committees to meet in his office on Monday, for a "productive dialogue" between the two parties.

Just last week, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway released a statement saying in part, "if a strike were to be called, the university would have no choice but to make every legal effort to ensure that any job action does not affect our students' academic progress."

On Sunday, Holloway released the following statement, in part:

To say that this is deeply disappointing would be an understatement, especially given that just two days ago, both sides agreed in good faith to the appointment of a mediator to help us reach agreements. We have all been hard at work trying to resolve issues around compensation, benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment. For the past several weeks, negotiations have been constant and continuous. Significant and substantial progress has been made, as I have noted, and I believe that there are only a few outstanding issues. We will, of course, negotiate for as long as it takes to reach agreements and will not engage in personal attacks or misinformation.

The statement continued to say that the university had already offered union leaders enhanced compensation programs that would increase salaries for full-time faculty by 12%, 3% in lump-sum payments to all the faculty unions that would be paid out over the first two years of the new contract, and more.

Holloway also provided a link for Rutgers students for updates on the strike and important information to know going forward.