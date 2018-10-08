String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland

EMBED </>More Videos

Rash of burglaries prompts reminder to lock doors: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., October 7, 2018

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Two Montgomery County police departments have issued warnings reminding residents to lock their doors and windows.

The warnings come following a series of recent burglaries along the 1400 block of Hampton Road in Abington Township.

Two similar incidents also happened this past Friday into Saturday, near Huntingdon Pike and Welsh Road in Lower Moreland.

Police said they are are putting extra patrols on the street and following up on leads.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity is asked to contact police

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbreak-inburglary
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters continue to battle Allentown warehouse inferno
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Body found in lot believed to be homeless man known to residents
Tractor-trailer breaks axle on Schuylkill Expressway off ramp
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Humid Today
Cousins, defense lead Vikings over Eagles 23-21
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Show More
Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
More News