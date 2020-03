EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia releases report evaluating PES refinery explosion. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on November 26, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos Odor reported throughout Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A strong odor that wafted through Center City on Monday morning, causing some people to leave their buildings, was caused by cleaning at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philadelphia, officials said.The facility was the scene of a large explosion last summer. The cleaning caused the release of mercaptan, a non-hazardous substance, the city's office of emergency management said.Mercaptan is a chemical often added to natural gas to give it a foul smell, making it easier to detect.While people could be seen evacuating buildings in Center City, fire officials said they did not direct anyone to evacuate.