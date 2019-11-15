Student, 13, charged after classmate drank toilet water: Police

VINELAND, New Jersey -- Police say a middle school student in New Jersey poured toilet water into another child's water bottle.Vineland police say the child drank from the bottle at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School.Authorities have charged the 13-year-old student with aggravated assault and tampering with a food product.The teen was turned over to the custody of a guardian pending additional court hearings.The student's name was not released because the student is a minor.