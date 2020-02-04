Student and sister killed in dorm shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas -- Texas A&M Commerce University's police department continues investigating a shooting they say appeared to be a targeted, isolated evernt.

Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts were killed Monday when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.



The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.

According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.

Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.

The shooting also forced an elevated police presence on campus. Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remained blocked off after the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Police did not immediately indicate whether anyone was arrested or if they were looking for a suspect.

On Tuesday, through twitter, the university's police department announced that the shooting remains under investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting.



WATCH: Aerial footage of Texas A&M University-Commerce in wake of shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows aerials of the campus moments after the deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.





Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release video of dogs 'terrorizing' Little Egg Harbor community
Man charged in hit-and-run-crash that killed pedestrian on Broad Street
Phillies to retire no. 34 on anniversary of Roy Halladay's perfect game
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Men say guns used to film video at rec center 'are not real'
Bucks Co. man working under car killed when jack fails: Police
Man acquitted in Delaware prison riot arrested again
Show More
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
Investigation: Shortage of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
Body of possible 'thrill-seeker' found on top of train
More TOP STORIES News