Haverford High School student arraigned on attempted murder charges in Havertown shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Haverford High School student, James McCauley, arraigned on attempted murder charges as reported during Action News at 11 on February 13, 2019.

By
HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A high school student appeared before a Delaware County judge on attempted murder charges Wednesday night, after police say he shot a fellow classmate in the neck during a drug deal gone bad.

Haverford High School student James McCauley, 17, had nothing to say as he walked into his arraignment. He was wearing white disposable coveralls, because officials said he was shirtless and wearing shorts when he was arrested.

His mother followed into the court shortly thereafter, covering her face.

When asked if she had anything to say, she replied: "It was self-defense. Bye."

An affidavit of probable cause said 18-year-old Marquis Mays and a friend had gone to meet up with McCauley and two of his friends to buy an ounce of marijuana for $150 on Tuesday. The victim's friend told police that during the exchange a white male in the rear of McCauley's car became touchy with Mays and a fight ensued.

Police said as the victim was trying to exit the vehicle, McCauley turned around from the driver's seat and fired a shot at Mays, striking him in the neck.

The affidavit said when a friend asked him what happened, McCauley said: "I (expletive) shot that guy."

EMBED More News Videos

Haverford High School student shot in face over ounce of marijuana, police say: Gray Hall reports on Action News at 4 p.m., February 13, 2019



Mays remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said the two knew each other.

"When you get down to it, you're talking about an ounce of marijuana and then shooting somebody over that is ridiculous," Viola said.

Police say they recovered a stolen Springfield .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun believed to be the gun used in the shooting.

The suspect's mother audibly gasped when the judge announced that McCauley was being charged with attempted criminal homicide.

McCauley's lawyer Christopher Koschier told the judge it was all in self-defense.

Following the arraignment, Koschier read a written statement asking that people withhold judgment until his day in court.

"I can't make any more statements than that, I'm sorry," said Koschier.

While the suspect's parents had nothing to say as they left the courthouse, McCauley's grandparents did offer one statement.

"It's a tragedy," McCauley's grandfather said.

McCauley has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted murder of the first degree and other related offenses.

He is being held at the George Hill Correctional Facility on $1 million cash bail.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrugsmarijuanashootinggunsgun violencearraignmentHaverford Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Camden County officer strikes and kills pedestrian
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Truck carrying pineapples catches fire on Pa. Turnpike in Berks County
Rare books stolen from Baldwin's Book Barn in West Chester
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Big surprise for a courageous 9-year-old boy in Havertown
Show More
Arrests made after 2 injured in Rhawnhurst shooting
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
4 suspects arrested after vehicles stolen while warming up in Del.
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
More News