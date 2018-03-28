Student charged with making threat against Delco high school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3273537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upper Darby police unveil objects found in suspect's room during a press conference on March 28, 2018.

An 18-year-old student has been arrested for making a threat against a Delaware County high school.Upper Darby police announced Wednesday they have charged An-Tso Sun, an exchange student at Bonner Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.Police say Sun told another Bonner-Prendie student not to come to school on a future date because he was going to shoot it up."He told a fellow student, 'Don't come to school on May the 1st because I'm going to shoot up the school.' And then he said 'Kidding,'" said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. "However, the same student was asked by An-Tso Sun how to buy a gun.""Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert tragedy," Upper Darby police tweeted.Police say Sun is from Taiwan and has been in the United States since August on a student visa.Police searched his host family's home on Tuesday.In a Wednesday morning press conference, Superintendent Chitwood unveiled what police seized in Sun's bedroom, including a military-style ballistic vest, web gear which includes a backpack and pouches to hold ammo clips, a type of cold weather gear, a high-powered crossbow with scope and light and seven arrows, a loading dock for AR-15s and AK-47s, a wooden box made for a homemade gun, 20 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military ski mask, ear protectors, and a garrote described as "a strangling device."Police say they also have evidence that Sun was looking to buy an assault rifle.Public defender Enrique Latoison said his client "had no intention or plans" to commit a school shooting, and many items found were things he wore to school for a Halloween costume contest."None of those items are illegal. None of them were obtained illegally. Some of those items he wore as an ops dress up for Halloween - he actually wore it to school on Halloween," Latoison said.Sun is being held on $100,000 bail (ten percent cash).------The Associated Press contributed to this report.------