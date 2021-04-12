school shooting

Knoxville school shooting: Student killed after firing at officers at TN school

'This wasn't a school shooting .. this was an officer-involved shooting inside a school.'
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, officer injured in Tennesse school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

He says the officers encountered him in a bathroom and ordered him out but he wouldn't comply. Rausch says that's when he reportedly opened fire, and police fired back. Police added there were no other known victims.

"This wasn't a school shooting .. this was an officer-involved shooting inside a school," said Rausch.

The student died at the school and an officer was wounded and was taken into surgery.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded and are investigating.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted after the incident was reported that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about "this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.




Police urged people to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeschool shootingshootingpolice officer shotu.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Teen sentenced to life in prison for May 2019 school shooting
Man who built crosses for gun violence victims dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child at center of Amber Alert found safe; father a suspect in 2 homicides
New details released in murder of pregnant mother; police searching for boyfriend
Fmr. Philadelphia sanitation worker hosts neighborhood clean up efforts
Gov. John Carney on Delaware's vaccination success, plan to curb pandemic
NJ cannabis commission gets going with historic meeting
House-trained deer befriends family, goes on car rides with dog
Pa. residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday
Show More
Philly's Comeback: Nemi Restaurant bouncing back after tough year
Philly woman's organization encourages mental health conversations
Local healthcare hero gets a surprise from GMA, Patti LaBelle
Britt Reid faces DWI charge in crash involving young girl
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
More TOP STORIES News