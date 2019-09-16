Student hurt after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University in Chester County

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on the campus of Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the campus located in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County.

County officials tell Action News that a person was transported from the campus with a stab wound to Christiana Hospital. No word on that person's condition.
University officials called the incident a domestic situation involving two students.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
