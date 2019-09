Student hurt after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University in Chester County

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on the campus of Lincoln University in Chester County , Pennsylvania on Sunday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the campus located in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County.County officials tell Action News that a person was transported from the campus with a stab wound to Christiana Hospital. No word on that person's condition.University officials called the incident a domestic situation involving two students.No further information is available at this time.