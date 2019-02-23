Student robbed at residence near LaSalle University

Student robbed at residence near LaSalle University. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An investigation is underway after a student at Lasalle University was robbed Saturday night at a residence just 50 yards from campus.

Police say it happened in the 2100 block of West Chew Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was with friends when two masked men entered while armed with a gun.

The suspects took two cellphones and ran away.

No injuries were reported.

The university sent a text to students about the incident.

Action News has reached out to Lasalle for comment, but our calls have not been returned.
