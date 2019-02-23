Student robbed at residence near LaSalle University

An investigation is underway after a student at Lasalle University was robbed Saturday night at a residence just 50 yards from campus.Police say it happened in the 2100 block of West Chew Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.Investigators say the victim was with friends when two masked men entered while armed with a gun.The suspects took two cellphones and ran away.No injuries were reported.The university sent a text to students about the incident.Action News has reached out to Lasalle for comment, but our calls have not been returned.-----