Student robbed at residence near LaSalle University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --An investigation is underway after a student at Lasalle University was robbed Saturday night at a residence just 50 yards from campus.
Police say it happened in the 2100 block of West Chew Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.
Investigators say the victim was with friends when two masked men entered while armed with a gun.
The suspects took two cellphones and ran away.
No injuries were reported.
The university sent a text to students about the incident.
Action News has reached out to Lasalle for comment, but our calls have not been returned.
