Police: Student sexually assaulted near West Chester University

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Tuesday near West Chester University, authorities said.University officials said a female student was walking on South High Street, toward her off-campus residence at about 1 a.m., when a man approached her and struck up a conversation.As they were walking, the woman entered an unknown alleyway. The man followed her and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.The victim said she was able to get away and report the incident to police.The suspect was described as about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt, hat and tan jacket.Anyone with information relating to crime is encouraged to contact the West Chester University Police Department at 610-436-3311.