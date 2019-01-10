Sixth grader stabbed by another student at with scissors at John Barry Elementary School in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police and school district officials are investigating a stabbing at a West Philadelphia elementary school Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at John Barry Elementary School on the 5900 block of Race Street.

Police said a 12-year-old female student stabbed an 11-year-old male classmate in the head with scissors.

Officials said the sixth-grade student was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with a cut to the back of his head.

The boy is said to be in stable condition at the hospital

Police said the girl is in custody.

