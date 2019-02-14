Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a student was stabbed inside of Lincoln High School on Thursday morning.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue.
Authorities tell Action News that a 20-year-old female student was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors by another female student.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she's listed in stable condition.
Police say one person is in custody.
-----
