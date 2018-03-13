Students counter-protest Westboro Baptist Church in support of gay student-athlete

In Missouri on Monday morning, protesters and counter-protesters all met outside a high school after one of the school's star football players came out as gay.On one side, members of Westboro Baptist Church picketed John Burroughs School in Ladue, Missouri over student-athlete Jake Bain. Bain is openly gay and a star running back and team captain for the football team.In a counter-protest, students went on a unity walk to the football and field hockey fields and then to the gym for a celebration of Jake and his decision and his dedication."This is what the majority of the world believes is love for everybody," said one Bain supporter."He's such a special young man. I'm so happy people are recognizing. We are happy the way he's handling himself," said Jim Lemen, another supporter.Bain was recently honored as the "Hometown Hero" at Pride Night for the NHL's St. Louis Blues.He is attending Indiana State University this fall to play football.