WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Students help special needs teammate kick a goal
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer held under $1M bond on assault charges
Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays
Boil water advisory lifted for Trenton, neighboring townships
76-year-old woman lost $120K in online dating fraud scheme
Elk knocks down woman, butts her with antlers at national park
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Show More
Woman stuns metro riders with jaw-dropping serenade: Video
Rare, potentially deadly EEE virus detected in 3 Pa. counties
Man trapped in crushed car records his own rescue
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Artist turns spotted lanternfly wings into jewelry
More TOP STORIES News