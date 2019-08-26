Students injured in school bus crash in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said at least four students were injured when a Red Clay School District school bus collided with a car Monday morning.It happened just before 9 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Street and Clayton Road in New Castle County.At least four students between the ages of 7 and 10 were transported to area hospitals after sustaining minor injuries while being thrown from their seats, officials said.There were 16 people on the bus including the driver.