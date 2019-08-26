school bus accident

Students injured in school bus crash in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said at least four students were injured when a Red Clay School District school bus collided with a car Monday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Street and Clayton Road in New Castle County.

At least four students between the ages of 7 and 10 were transported to area hospitals after sustaining minor injuries while being thrown from their seats, officials said.

There were 16 people on the bus including the driver.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school bus accidentdelaware news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
Runaway school bus stopped after apparent medical emergency: VIDEO
1 injured after school bus collides with car in NJ
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in fast-moving West Deptford house fire
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Child, 10, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s today, warmer by Wednesday
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Show More
Fire injures Arby's worker in Gloucester Co.
Man shot 5 times inside corner store
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
2 women sexually assaulted in separate incidents: Philadelphia police
More TOP STORIES News