Philadelphia students sickened after eating laced rice cereal treats: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several children have been sickened after allegedly eating laced treats from a fellow student, Philadelphia police say.

Authorities responded around 10 a.m. Friday to the West Oak Lane Charter School on the 7100 block of Stenton Avenue.

According to police, a student brought laced rice cereal treats inside the school and gave them to at least 15 other classmates.

All students were being evaluated at the scene by medics.

Police have not released any further details at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrenphilly newsstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Show More
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Action News Troubleshooters help hero get new refrigerator
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
More TOP STORIES News