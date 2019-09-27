Philadelphia students sickened after eating laced rice cereal treats: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several children have been sickened after allegedly eating laced treats from a fellow student, Philadelphia police say.Authorities responded around 10 a.m. Friday to the West Oak Lane Charter School on the 7100 block of Stenton Avenue.According to police, a student brought laced rice cereal treats inside the school and gave them to at least 15 other classmates.All students were being evaluated at the scene by medics.Police have not released any further details at this time.