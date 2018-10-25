Several Philadelphia students became sick after eating baked goods that were laced with drugs.Officers were called to Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School in the city's Parkside section Wednesday afternoon.Investigators say a 13-year-old boy brought homemade cereal bars, possibly laced with marijuana, and handed them out to at least five other students at school.Four students were taken to the hospital."Because of the concentration in it, this one kid started seeing hallucinations and stomach pains which is common when you ingest some of these items that are not familiar to your body," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said.Police plan to charge the 13-year-old with reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana.------