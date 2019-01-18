Students targeted in multiple robberies in West Philadelphia

Police are sending out a warning in West Philadelphia, especially to students and staff at area schools.They say there have been at least three armed robberies recently - all targeting people walking to their school.Each crime happened between 6:45 and 7:45 in the morning in a four block radius: on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue, the 1500 of N. 53rd Street, and the 5400 block of Media Street.Multiple suspects have been demanding cell phones at gun point and forcing victims to disable their iCloud accounts.Police say there's no particular school being targeted.19th District police are urging people to walk together, to stay vigilant, and to stay off their phones, if possible.-----