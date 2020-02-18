Sports

Subaru Park is new name for Philadelphia Union stadium

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Union announced a new partnership and a change to its stadium's name.

Officials from the Major League Soccer association and local leaders were there Tuesday for the big unveiling of the Chester stadium's new name: Subaru Park.



The soccer club says it will be working with Camden-based Subaru of America to invest in communities across our area.

During the event, Subaru also donated soccer equipment to the Roxborough United soccer club.

"This is about our commitment to what we can do together and to improve the lives in those communities by working with the Union. We can expand our community outreach to feed more hungry families, bring the game of soccer to underserved neighborhoods, cleanup our environment, help more children with pediatric cancer and find homes for shelter animals," said Tom Doll, CEO of Subaru of America.

This is the first time the automaker entered into a partnership with any major league sporting team.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was on hand for the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschesteraction news sportsphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News