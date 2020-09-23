Submit the photos of your Shoebox Float

Send us your photo using the form below

By submitting photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Report a correction or typo
