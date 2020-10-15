Substances that prompted hazmat situation in Winslow Township, New Jersey deemed safe

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Substances that were found in a Camden County home prompting a hazmat investigation on Thursday morning were deemed to be of no safety concern, authorities said.

According to investigators, an unknown substance was found inside a home on Bennedette Drive when police carried out a search warrant Thursday morning. The search warrant that was executed was pertaining to an unrelated ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Police say the substances were deemed safe and of no threat. All emergency equipment and operations have concluded, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.
