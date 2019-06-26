Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School

EL CAMPO, Texas -- A former substitute teacher in Texas was fired for allegedly filming pornographic material inside a classroom. She also lost her job at a liquor store because of the video.El Campo ISD told KTRK-TV that the teacher was let go in connection with an "improper criminal incident" that happened at El Campo High School.The school official confirmed that the teacher produced porn in a classroom and a workroom last month. The school said no students were involved.The school district received a tip involving the substitute and informed El Campo police and the Texas Education Agency. The police department said an officer was sent to the school last week in connection with the tip.As of Tuesday, the female employee's name was not being released, and police are investigating.The substitute was employed for three months. The school district said it used the state system to vet the employee.District officials said they are working with police to ban the woman from stepping foot on campus.El Campo ISD posted the following statement on Facebook regarding the tip involving the substitute: