Suicide prevention information: Get help here

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary was in Philadelphia on Friday to announce the launch of 988, the new dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lif

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help:

Call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress. You can learn more about its services here, including its guide on what to do if you see suicidal language on social media.

For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat window, with counselors available 24/7.

Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available 24/7. You can learn more about how their texting service works here.

It is available every Monday through Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight in the Central time zone.

For support outside of the US, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention. You can also turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

Another way to help is by supporting the nonprofits that provide suicide counseling, prevention and education. Volunteers are needed, and some train to become counselors.