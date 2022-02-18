Discussing suicide prevention, warning signs with Dr. Leah Orchinik, Dr. Erica Wilkins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the wake of some high-profile people that took their own lives - Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst (30), Actress/Director Regina King's son Ian Alexander, Jr (26), prominent Hollywood talent agent Chris Huvane (47) and the Mayor of Hyattsville, MD Kevin Ward - Host Tamala Edwards discussedand the signs that parents, friends and family should look out for when youth and/or adults are experiencing issues with depression and mental health episodes.She spoke with two mental health professionals -- a Pediatric Psychologist Nemours Children's Hospital and- a couples and family therapist and Program Director at Jefferson University Hospital.