family

Summer camp begins at Jennersville YMCA in Chester County

By
WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Jennersville YMCA in West Grove, Chester County welcomed campers Monday for the first time this summer. To call the kids excited is an understatement.

"They basically ran out of their cars, they saw their counselors from last year, and really it couldn't have gone any better this morning," said Marissa Stigler, the camp director.

Summer camps across Pennsylvania got the "OK" to open under the state's yellow phase, with a set of safety guidelines, including installing handwashing stations, requiring temperature checks when kids are dropped off and having the staff wear masks.

"We're following the CDC, the ACA, and the state of Pennsylvania and they've been great with giving us updates with what to wear, what to do, what to disinfect," said Aaron Karpas, the executive director of the Jennersville YMCA.

While admittedly difficult to have young children social distance, one of the ways the camp is working on it is by breaking the kids into small groups where they'll have the same counselor every day. For example, while one team is under the pavilion having lunch, another may be across the park playing a game.

"They're with their same kids and friends for the entire week and sometimes the whole summer," said Karpas.

The first day brought about 45 kids to camp, about half of a normal week in June. The staff does expect that number to go up.

"Parents are still at home, a lot of them aren't back to work yet but we do think the numbers are going to go up because we're going to have a safe and fun time this summer," said Karpas.

"I'm hoping that other people can see the importance of summer camp, in that if you can do it safely it's really beneficial for the kids. They need to get outside, they need to run around and have some sense of normalcy," said Stigler.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchester countysummercampsocietycoronavirusfamilycommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAMILY
3 strong women, 3 diplomas and 1 family🎓
Golf pro's mother speaks out after deadly Montco storm
LI pizza joint offers boardgame pizza boxes and luxury car deliveries
Carhop service is making a comeback at this NJ restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 Philly council members say no to $14M police budget increase
Philadelphia police staff inspector surrenders
12 Bucks Co. COVID-19 cases linked to house gathering at Jersey shore
Local COVID-19 Trends Moving in the Right Direction... For The Most Part
As southeastern Pa. goes 'yellow' it's back to work for some in Philly
Neighborhoods with ransacked grocery stores receive free food
2020 election: Has Trump hit bottom? Polls show him trailing
Show More
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
AccuWeather: Heat and Humidity Climbs Midweek
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
Gov. Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend
More TOP STORIES News