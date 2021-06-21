BalletX returns to stage with "Summer Series at the Mann", 3 world premieres

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10832031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> BalletX is staging its first ever "Summer Series at the Mann."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- BalletX is making its return to in-person performances with a show at the Mann Center, featuring three new, never-before-seen works.BalletX is staging its first ever "Summer Series at the Mann.""It's been a dream come true for the company," says Christine Cox, BalletX's Co-founder and Artistic and Executive Director.There will be four performances with three world premieres.Christine continues, "We're going to be presenting works by Hope Boykin, who is a 20-year veteran, retired dancer of Alvin Ailey, a new work by Dwight Rhoden, who danced in Alvin Ailey."And works by Matthew Neenan, the company's co-founder."My piece is an abstract work based on the music of Stephen Sondheim," Matthew Neenan BalletX's Co-Founder and Choreographer explains."When I'm working with dancers, who I've known for quite some time, like many of these dancers, I kind of know their strengths. I really try to capitalize on that," expands Matthew.During the last year, the company's been mostly virtual and this is their return to in-person performances."This world premiere was scheduled for last summer," exclaims Matthew.Matthew is originally from Boston and has been dancing since the age of 5."There was no stopping me from doing it," he describes. "I went to the School of American Ballet. And in 1994, I joined the Pennsylvania ballet...my inspiration is from the music."The return of live audiences is also an inspiration for Matthew, who says the dancers feed off the energy from the crowd."That relationship with the audience is what gets you through," Matthew enlightens.The outdoor lawn at the Mann Center is the picture-perfect setting for dinner and a show.Christine informs, "Bring your own food and wine and beer and drinks, and then you can just enjoy the performance, and the parking is free."--5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19131