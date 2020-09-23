Water main break shuts down portion of Sumneytown Pike in Lower Gwynedd

LOWER GWYNEDD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large water main break has closed a portion of Sumneytown Pike early Wednesday morning.The break occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Evans Road in Lower Gwynedd.The Action Cam was on the scene as the water was flowing down Sumneytown Pike.Sumneytown Pike remains closed between Evans Road and Dekalb Pike as repairs are made.Water crews closed valves in the area but said the road would most likely be closed through the morning rush.Officials said crews have check if the roadway has been undermined by the break.