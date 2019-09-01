Sunday services held outside after massive Philadelphia church fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia church community held Sunday prayer services outside after a fire destroyed the church's roof and interior last week.

With heartfelt hugs, the congregants greeted each other Sunday morning, ready to pray after their church, Greater Bible Way Temple, was heavily damaged by fire.

"Today is a new start. First of all, we love the lord. We know he has great things in store," said church member Barbara Woods.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battle blaze at church with daycare in Parkside. Chopper 6 is over the scene on August 27, 2019.



Through lots of prayers and a few tears, church members held Sunday services on Bible Way just outside the church at 52nd and Warren Street.

On Tuesday, the church destroyed by a massive fire. The pastor says work was being done to the roof using a gas-fueled torch when the fire started.

"My living today will not be in vain. So I ask you to help us. We need your help," said Bishop Benjamin Peterson, Jr., the church's senior pastor.

Peterson says about half of the damage will be covered by insurance, meaning they still need to raise about $3 million for a new roof and interior.

Church members are not deterred and say they will still offer a homeless shelter and food pantry in the building next to the church.

"We are still here on 52nd Street, changing lives, saving souls and working with the community," said church administrator Regina Williams.

"Regardless of the situation, the fire does not stop us because God is everywhere. Whether it's in the building or outside we're just here to praise God," said Regina Williams of West Philadelphia.

Church officials say services will be held outside as long as weather permits. The pastor says a tent will be put up next week.

Peterson says an engineer has been through the church, and they are waiting on the engineer's report to find out what needs to happen next.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newschurch firefirechurchphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian intensifies to 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm as it lashes Bahamas
2 officers, 1 man hurt during collision in Philadelphia
Philly native Kevin Hart injured in California car crash, officials say
AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers Labor Day
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Public warned of possible measles exposure in central Pa.
Show More
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
New Jersey man charged in toddler's suffocation death to remain jailed
Man shot nearly two dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia
DA: No charges against MetroPCS employee who killed robbery suspect
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
More TOP STORIES News