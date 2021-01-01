Sunglasses Santa hands out gifts to community in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meet Luke Miller, a navy veteran who has been dressing up as Santa for the past seven years on Christmas Day to give out warm articles of clothing in the city's Kensington section.Since weather conditions were rough on Christmas, Miller gave out gifts on New Years Day instead."All my friends, family, they all donated a ton. I can't thank them enough," said Miller.A church in Malvern, Chester County, also donated thousands of dollars worth of items to help Miller in this effort.Miller is known as 'Sunglasses Santa' because he wears sunglasses while giving out presents in a Santa suit.He handed out things like blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, and even food."I need it, I need everything," said Patrick O'Donnell.Miller has been giving out gifts during a hard time for many during the COVID-19 pandemic."These people are living through the pandemic of COVID, the pandemic of drugs, the pandemic of homelessness, the pandemic of alcoholism," said Miller."I appreciate it," said William Hall. "I got some hats, some gloves."Miller says he's been doing this with his mom for the past seven years, who added the community needs this help daily."I think driving down here, and seeing the need, I think it can help people to start maybe giving something," said Patricia Miller.