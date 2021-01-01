feel good

Sunglasses Santa hands out gifts to community in Kensington

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meet Luke Miller, a navy veteran who has been dressing up as Santa for the past seven years on Christmas Day to give out warm articles of clothing in the city's Kensington section.

Since weather conditions were rough on Christmas, Miller gave out gifts on New Years Day instead.

"All my friends, family, they all donated a ton. I can't thank them enough," said Miller.

A church in Malvern, Chester County, also donated thousands of dollars worth of items to help Miller in this effort.

Miller is known as 'Sunglasses Santa' because he wears sunglasses while giving out presents in a Santa suit.

He handed out things like blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, and even food.

"I need it, I need everything," said Patrick O'Donnell.

Miller has been giving out gifts during a hard time for many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These people are living through the pandemic of COVID, the pandemic of drugs, the pandemic of homelessness, the pandemic of alcoholism," said Miller.

"I appreciate it," said William Hall. "I got some hats, some gloves."

Miller says he's been doing this with his mom for the past seven years, who added the community needs this help daily.

"I think driving down here, and seeing the need, I think it can help people to start maybe giving something," said Patricia Miller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskensington (philadelphia)communityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Family welcomes New Year's baby at Virtua Voorhees
Jessica Boyington's Top 6 Dishes of 2020
Nightlife and hospitality workers run for a plan to get back to work
Morning Dads: Dad, 3 sons turn backyard into fitness center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police investigate first homicides of 2021
Groups gather despite cancellation of Mummers Parade
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Family welcomes New Year's baby at Virtua Voorhees
New year means new laws for Tri-State area
US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
New Year's Day polar plunge tradition fundraises for Chosen 300 Ministries
Show More
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Afternoon rain today, freezing rain in the Poconos
Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases go into effect Sunday
Shooting at Red Roof Inn, victim found at Royal Farms: Police
More TOP STORIES News