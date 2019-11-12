MYSTERIOUS ODOR: Sunoco confirms petroleum leak in Delaware County, some residents told to shelter in place

In Middletown Township, Delaware County, Sunoco officials tell Action News that a valve malfunction has leaked a petroleum-based product. The valve has since been shut off, but it's unclear what caused the malfunction, or for how long.
Emergency crews have narrowed in on an apartment complex in Glen Riddle where residents are being told to shelter in place at this time.
Breaking: @ATFD17 and other emergency personnel on scene at the Turnbridge apartments where a strong odor is causing concern. @6abc pic.twitter.com/MLslRlDeHL— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 11, 2019
It's unclear if this leak is linked to other mysterious odors being reported across the county on Monday and last month.
At least a dozen municipalities from Chester, Swarthmore and Ridley Park reported the odor which generally is described as a petroleum-based product such as natural gas or heating oil.
RELATED: Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Delaware County Emergency Services and the Department of Environmental Resources have been trying to track down the source.
"The problem is we have a lot of suspects. If you go down to that industrial, everything from the port, with ships going up and down, tankers, rail cars, fixed facilities. You name it is right along there. The other issue we're up against is possibly, you know, it's not beyond the pale that someone is releasing this intentionally coming in with a chemical car or rail car, you know, dumping the product and leaving. We just don't know," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County Emergency Services.
No medical issues have been attributed to the odor.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.