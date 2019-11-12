MYSTERIOUS ODOR: Sunoco confirms petroleum leak in Delaware County, some residents told to shelter in place

By
RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating several reports of a mysterious odor on Monday. It's the second time in just a few weeks an odor has prompted such a response.

In Middletown Township, Delaware County, Sunoco officials tell Action News that a valve malfunction has leaked a petroleum-based product. The valve has since been shut off, but it's unclear what caused the malfunction, or for how long.

Emergency crews have narrowed in on an apartment complex in Glen Riddle where residents are being told to shelter in place at this time.



It's unclear if this leak is linked to other mysterious odors being reported across the county on Monday and last month.

EMBED More News Videos

Mysterious odor being reported across Delaware County. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on November 11, 2019.



At least a dozen municipalities from Chester, Swarthmore and Ridley Park reported the odor which generally is described as a petroleum-based product such as natural gas or heating oil.

RELATED: Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos

Strange odor reported across Delaware County. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 25, 2019.



Delaware County Emergency Services and the Department of Environmental Resources have been trying to track down the source.
"The problem is we have a lot of suspects. If you go down to that industrial, everything from the port, with ships going up and down, tankers, rail cars, fixed facilities. You name it is right along there. The other issue we're up against is possibly, you know, it's not beyond the pale that someone is releasing this intentionally coming in with a chemical car or rail car, you know, dumping the product and leaving. We just don't know," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

No medical issues have been attributed to the odor.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyodor
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend devastated after Porsche crash leaves 2 dead in Toms River
5 suspects sought after women attacked in Center City
AccuWeather Alert: Record Cold Late Tuesday Through Wednesday
11-year-old dies after being shot in West Philadelphia
Man tending to Vietnam, Korean War memorials for past 3 decades
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Show More
Fire destroys Mullica Township house, threatens woodlands
Lehigh Valley Bracing for Wintry Weather Including Bitter Cold
Family pleading for answers after hit-and-run driver kills Vietnam veteran
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Eagles make Brandon Brooks highest-paid guard in NFL
More TOP STORIES News