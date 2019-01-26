Sunoco says area around Chester County sinkhole is secure

Sunoco Logistics now says the area around the most recent sinkhole related to a controversial pipeline in Chester County is secure.The hole opened up last Sunday in the backyard of a home on Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township.It exposed a section of the Mariner East 1 natural gas pipeline.That forced Sunoco to shut down the pipeline across the entire state and then fill in the sinkhole.State regulators will now conduct several days of testing before giving the green light to reopen that pipeline.-----