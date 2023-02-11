Philadelphia Eagles fans search for jerseys, other gear, ahead of Super Bowl 57

Some Eagles fans are still searching for the perfect game-day outfit as we get closer and closer to Super Bowl Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two days before the Super Bowl and Eagles fans are still searching for the perfect game day outfit.

For Sing Hua of Bensalem, Pa. his quest to find a green Kelce jersey is finally over.

He found it on Friday afternoon at the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Been here all week trying to find these jerseys but no one has em," said Hua. "Or they sell out too quick. And they have the patch, the Super Bowl patch. That's what you need."

Brian Reed of South Philadelphia found Super Bowl jerseys for himself and his friends to wear on Sunday.

"I was actually surprised they even had this many. I have a Jalen Hurts green one I got in the beginning of the season, but yeah the black ones with the patch on it have been tough."

In South Jersey, fans picked up gear at Sports Outlet in Gloucester Township.

"An eagles hoodie. Actually got it for my brother," said Benny Cruz of Blackwood, N.J.

And roadside stands have been popping up throughout our area, selling Eagles shirts, hats and flags.

But law enforcement warns these pop-up stands may not be selling NFL licensed products.

Still, the convenience draws fans in.

Many who stopped by one stand on Delsea Drive in Glassboro, N.J. say they saw it and just pulled over.

These two chose shirts to commemorate their favorite players.

"Jalen you win big on Sunday - Howie give him that contract!" said Ryan Cooperman of Glassboro, N.J.

While many fans have their gear now for the game, they say they'll happily be back for more to commemorate a Super Bowl championship.